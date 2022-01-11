YWCA El Paso del Norte Region to host Race Against Racism

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The YWCA El Paso del Norte Region (YWCA) will host its annual Race Against

Racism in person on Saturday, January 22nd at Ascarate Park.

Virtual participation is also available and virtual participants can walk or run on their own any time from

January 22nd through January 31st.

The 2022 event includes a pre-event “commUNITY” walk to reflect the El Paso community’s commitment to racial justice and equity. It also features a 1-mile family fun walk and 5k/10k races.

YWCA’s Race Against Racism supports the organization’s advocacy work and work in the community towards its mission of eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.

