EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – YWCA El Paso del Norte Region is collecting menstrual hygiene products for shelters and organizations providing services to migrants and refugees in the El Paso area.
Donations can be dropped off at the organization’s central location (1600 Brown) or via the organization’s Amazon Wish List. Financial contributions are also accepted.
Here’s how you can donate:
- Donations can be dropped off at the YWCA Joyce Jaynes branch at 1600 Brown St.
- Financial contributions can be made online here
- Items can be purchased directly from an Amazon Wish List here