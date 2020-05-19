YWCA childcare opens to all families with aid of JP Morgan Chase grant

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso parents preparing to return to their workplace can rest assured their childcare needs will be taken care of through the YWCA El Paso.

The YWCA announced they would operate two Summer Care programs as well as continuing to operate four childcare facilities. Early during the COVID-19 pandemic, only children of essential workers could attend childcare. Those restrictions have now been lifted.

“YWCA programs have been open throughout the pandemic, so our staff is well-versed in health and safety measures,” said Diana Hastings, YWCA Senior Programs Administrator. “We will continue following CDC, state, city, and all other guidelines regarding social distancing, reduced ratios, masks, and more to provide as safe an environment as possible.”

The expansion of childcare services comes as JPMorgan Chase & Co announced a $50,000 grant to the YWCA of El Paso to assist with operational costs, cleaning products, personal protection equipment, and food and necessities to YWCA members and residents.

During COVID-19, YWCA has kept four locations open to provide childcare for the children of essential workers and has maintained services at their Sara McKnight Transitional Living Center, where they serve domestic violence survivors.

“These are challenging times for families, individuals, businesses, and organizations alike,” said Sylvia Acosta, Ph.D., CEO of YWCA. “Chase has been an incredible partner to YWCA for several years and we are especially grateful that they have stepped in to assist us in our work supporting hundreds of El Pasoans during this time.”

“We are members of this community, and we have always been driven to support El Paso,” said Ruben Hernandez, Market Executive for JPMorgan Chase in El Paso. “We are inspired by YWCA’s work helping our fellow El Pasoans stay as safe and healthy as possible. We’re tremendously proud to be able to support YWCA in this crucial work.”

For information on the YWCA Summer Care, parents and guardians can get information through the YWCA’s website. Texas veterans may be eligible for childcare at no cost to them. For more information on veteran’s assistance, visit the YWCA’s Veterans’ program website.