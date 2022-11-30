EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sereka Barlow has been named Chief Executive Officer of YWCA El Paso del Norte Region, the nonprofit announced Wednesday.

Barlow is said to have more than 25 years of experience in healthcare and organizational leadership. She most recently served as Chief Operations Officer for more than four years at the Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus. In June 2017, after 20 years of service, Barlow retired as a Lieutenant Colonel from the United States Army while serving as COO at William Beaumont Army Medical Center.

Barlow and her family first lived in El Paso from 2007 to 2011 and then returned in 2014. Barlow is proud to call El Paso her home. She has served the El Paso community as the Chair for the El Paso Museum of Art Foundation Board, the Foundation Chair for the El Paso – Southern New Mexico Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, INC., and a member of the Paso Del Norte Health Foundation and Allocation Committee.