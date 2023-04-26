EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Ysleta Independent School District will be providing free school supplies to every student in the upcoming 2023-2024 school year that begins Monday, July 31, for the third year in a row.

Other services the district offers include the following:

Availability for free full-day pre-K at 17 campuses for children who are 4 years old by Sept. 1. Pre-K is designed to help develop children’s social, emotional, self-help, and cognitive skills, and provides hands-on activities and a literature-rich environment.

A half-day preschool program for children who are 3 years old by Sept. 1 at seven school sites; eligible children must also meet requirements that can be found in the district’s website.

Specialty programs at four early college high schools, five international schools, and the city’s first public all-girl college-preparatory Young Women’s Leadership Academy for grades 6-12.

“We will also maintain our focus on keeping students engaged in the classroom so that we can

continue seeing academic growth for every student,” Dr. De La Torre added. “Our staff, faculty, and administrators are eager to provide all of our families with a superb education that prepares them for a successful future.”

In addition, the district has boldly transformed its schools into modern, 21st-century learning

environments with the help of two voter-approved facilities bonds that have resulted in:

Districtwide safety and security upgrades, including secure entries and security vestibules at all campuses.

Two new high schools, three new middle schools, and five new elementary schools.

A new three-story high school athletic complex; four new cafeterias, two new gymnasiums, two new fine arts facilities, and a STEM early college high school facility.

Athletic enhancements that include artificial turf at seven stadiums, seven baseball stadiums, and seven softball stadiums; and lighting at all high-school tennis courts, softball fields, and baseball fields.

Conversion and refrigerated air-conditioning.

“We’re grateful to be able to help ease the financial burden for our families while providing our

36,000 students with the tools they need to succeed in the classroom,” said Superintendent of

Schools Dr. Xavier De La Torre, adding that students will also continue to enjoy Ysleta ISD’s unique eSports and sixth-grade intramural sports in the coming year.

Registration is now open for both new and returning students for the 2023-2024 school year. Interested families can begin the enrollment process online here.