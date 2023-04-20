EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Ysleta Independent School District will be hosting a special ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly constructed campus Bel Air Middle School at 2 p.m. Friday, April 21 at their installations located at 7909 Ranchland Drive.

The new $40 million campus, which accommodates up to 1,200 students in grades 6 through 8, is among several new schools constructed through Ysleta ISD’s Bond 2019 program.

The program is being used to address aging campuses, provide additional safety and security measures, upgrade all campuses to refrigerated air-conditioning, and renovate/build new schools. The campus opened its doors for the first time in Fall 2018 to students from the former Hillcrest and Ranchland Hills middle schools.

In addition, the middle school offers spacious, modern educational environment that includes interactive displays, technology upgrades, and flexible furniture to enhance instruction.