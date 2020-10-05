EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Ysleta Independent School District is hosting drive-thru flu clinics through Thursday for YISD employees, students, families and community members.
The drive-thru flu shot clinics will be held at the lower level parking lot of YISD’s Central Office at 9600 Sims Dr. Flu shots are free to those in the District.
Each participant must complete a registration form, which will be available on-site at the clinic or can be downloaded through the district’s main website at www.yisd.net.
Anyone 6 months and older is eligible to receive a flu shot — no appointment is necessary and proof of insurance is not required — at YISD’s drive-thru clinics, which take place at the following times and dates:
• Noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday
• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday
• Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday
For more information, please call YISD Student Health Services at (915) 434-0810.