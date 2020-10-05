FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The U.S. winter flu season is off to its earliest start in more than 15 years. An early barrage of illness in the South has begun to spread more broadly, and there’s a decent chance flu season could peak much earlier than normal, health officials say. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Ysleta Independent School District is hosting drive-thru flu clinics through Thursday for YISD employees, students, families and community members.

The drive-thru flu shot clinics will be held at the lower level parking lot of YISD’s Central Office at 9600 Sims Dr. Flu shots are free to those in the District.

Each participant must complete a registration form, which will be available on-site at the clinic or can be downloaded through the district’s main website at www.yisd.net.

Anyone 6 months and older is eligible to receive a flu shot — no appointment is necessary and proof of insurance is not required — at YISD’s drive-thru clinics, which take place at the following times and dates:

• Noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday

• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday

• Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday

For more information, please call YISD Student Health Services at (915) 434-0810.