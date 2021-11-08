Ysleta ISD to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics at schools starting November 16

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independent School District is partnering with Immunize El Paso to offer COVID-19 vaccines to anyone 5 years and older at 38 school clinics.

The school clinics will be providing first and second doses of the vaccine and booster shots from November 16 to November 30.

These vaccine clinics were organized at Ysleta ISD sites following the U.S. Food & Drug Administration’s (FDA) recent authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children between 5 and 11 years of age and according to recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The COVID-19 vaccine is optional and not required to attend school.

Below is a complete list of Ysleta ISD’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics in November:

3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16

Ascarate ES

Del Norte ES

Dolphin Terrace ES

Lancaster ES

Parkland ES

Pasodale ES

Vista Hills ES

3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17

Desertaire ES

Loma Terrace ES

Mission Valley ES

North Star ES

Sageland ES

Thomas Manor ES

3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18

Cedar Grove ES

Del Valle ES

Eastwood Heights ES

Edgemere IS

North Loop ES

Rio Bravo MS

Ysleta ES

3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19

Alicia R. Chacon IS

Capistrano ES

Constance Hulbert ES

Del Valle MS

East Point ES

Ramona ES

Scotsdale ES

3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29

Eastwood Knolls IS

Glen Cove ES

Mesa Vista ES

Pebble Hills ES

Presa ES

REL Washington ES

Tierra del Sol ES

3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30

Hanks MS

Parkland MS

Young Women’s Leadership Academy

For more information on the COVID-19 clinics, visit www.yisd.net.

