Ysleta ISD to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics at schools starting November 16

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independent School District is partnering with Immunize El Paso to offer COVID-19 vaccines to anyone 5 years and older at 38 school clinics.
The school clinics will be providing first and second doses of the vaccine and booster shots from November 16 to November 30.
These vaccine clinics were organized at Ysleta ISD sites following the U.S. Food & Drug Administration’s (FDA) recent authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children between 5 and 11 years of age and according to recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The COVID-19 vaccine is optional and not required to attend school.
Below is a complete list of Ysleta ISD’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics in November:
3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16
- Ascarate ES
- Del Norte ES
- Dolphin Terrace ES
- Lancaster ES
- Parkland ES
- Pasodale ES
- Vista Hills ES
3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17
- Desertaire ES
- Loma Terrace ES
- Mission Valley ES
- North Star ES
- Sageland ES
- Thomas Manor ES
3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18
- Cedar Grove ES
- Del Valle ES
- Eastwood Heights ES
- Edgemere IS
- North Loop ES
- Rio Bravo MS
- Ysleta ES
3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19
- Alicia R. Chacon IS
- Capistrano ES
- Constance Hulbert ES
- Del Valle MS
- East Point ES
- Ramona ES
- Scotsdale ES
- 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29
- Eastwood Knolls IS
- Glen Cove ES
- Mesa Vista ES
- Pebble Hills ES
- Presa ES
- REL Washington ES
- Tierra del Sol ES
3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30
- Hanks MS
- Parkland MS
- Young Women’s Leadership Academy
For more information on the COVID-19 clinics, visit www.yisd.net.
