YISD superintendent delivers annual district address

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In a Wednesday morning address, Ysleta Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Xavier De La Torre spoke about the future of the district.

De La Torre focused on the upcoming summer and fall sessions, from transitioning back to in-person learning to the construction of new schools now underway.

“About this time next year, we will open three new elementary schools and one new middle school,” he said.

With the pandemic hurdles throughout the year, the district is ready to return to in-person learning going into the next school year.

“I don’t think anyone has done more to protect, insulate faculty, staff, students from the vulnerability of COVID-19,” said De La Torre.

Parents concerned about sending their child to school due to COVID-19 will need a medical excuse.

“We will provide homeschooling as an option if they’d like — in that case, they would have to qualify under a medical umbrella,” said De La Torre. “But the reality is that the state has made it clear: if the students don’t arrive and attend, we don’t get ADA for that student, we don’t get revenue for that student.”

He said the district would lose significant resources trying to develop an online program, so that won’t be part of the plan. While masks are not required on campuses, the superintendent said it’s up to children if they choose to wear one.

“We will continue to sanitize desks. If students want to practice social distancing, that is certainly under their control,” said De La Torre.

YISD will unveil and distribute its latest in-house video and publication, “Setting Our Sights on Excellence: Vision 2020,” which details the challenges, hard work and accomplishments achieved by district leadership, teachers, staff, students and community from 2015 to 2020.

The next school year is set to begin Aug. 2. For more details, visit yisd.net.

