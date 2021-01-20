Ysleta ISD students to return to in-person classes on Feb. 1

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The Ysleta Independent School District announced it will be returning to in-person classes on Feb. 1.

This is for families who opted in to either face-to-face learning or hybrid classes. Faculty and staff will be back on campuses this week to begin preparing.

To help teachers, particularly those who are teaching students in class and online, during the the reopening of schools, the district has invested $5 million in new classroom technology with federal, state and bond monies.

“Dependent on the number of students whose parents opt for them to return to campus for Face-to-Face Learning, there is a possibility that teachers may be called to serve as both the remote and face-to-face instructors,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Xavier De La Torre. “Collectively, we determined it would be in the best interest of our teachers to equip them with this additional technology in order to support the simultaneous instructional setting.”

YISD the following equipment: