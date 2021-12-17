Ysleta ISD selects new principal for Hulbert Elementary

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the Ysleta Independent School District announce Friday the appointment of Sophia Fierro as the new Constance Hulbert Elementary School principal.

Fierro, who is currently serving as interim principal at Constance Hulbert Elementary School, has 12 years of experience in the education field. She began her professional career in 2009 as a bilingual education teacher with the Socorro Independent School District.

During her decade-plus tenure in education, Fierro has served as a teacher, coordinator, and assistant principal.

In 2002, Fierro received her Bachelors in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Texas as El Paso (UTEP) and her Masters in Educational Administration in 2014, from Lamar University.

Fierro will take over the reins for the Lower Valley school starting January 3, 2022.

