Ysleta ISD schools continue to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independent School District has partnered with Immunize El Paso to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics at schools from November 16 to November 19 for anyone 5 years and older.

The clinics will offer first and second doses of the vaccine in addition to booster shots (third dose).

All vaccine clinics will run from 3 pm to 5 pm at the following schools:

Tuesday, November 16

  • Ascarate ES, 7090 Alameda Ave. 79915
  • Del Norte ES, 1800 Winslow Road 79915
  • Dolphin Terrace ES, 9790 Pickerel Drive 79924
  • Lancaster ES, 9230 Elgin Drive 79907
  • Parkland ES, 6330 Deer Ave 79924
  • Pasodale ES, 8253 McElroy Ave. 79907
  • Vista Hills ES, 10801 La Subida Drive 79935

Wednesday, November 17

  • Desertaire ES, 6301 Tiger Eye Drive 79924
  • Loma Terrace ES, 8200 Ryland Court 79915
  • Mission Valley ES, 8674 North Loop Drive 79907
  • North Star ES, 5950 Sean Haggerty Drive 79924
  • Sageland ES, 7901 Santa Monica Court 79915
  • Thomas Manor ES, 7900 Jersey Drive 79915

Thursday, November 18

  • Cedar Grove ES, 218 Barker Road 79915
  • Del Valle ES, 9251 Escobar Drive 79907
  • Eastwood Heights ES, 10530 Janway Drive 79925
  • Edgemere IS, 10300 Edgemere Blvd. 79925
  • North Loop ES, 412 Emerson Street 79915
  • Rio Bravo MS, 525 Greggerson Drive 79907
  • Ysleta ES, 8624 Dorbandt Circle 79907

Friday, November 19

  • Alicia R. Chacon IS, 920 Burgundy Drive 79907
  • Capistrano ES, 240 Mecca St. 79907
  • Constance Hulbert ES, 7755 Franklin Drive 79915
  • Del Valle MS, 8674 North Loop Drive 79907

Two additional COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be held from November 29 to November 30 at YISD schools.

