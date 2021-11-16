Ysleta ISD schools continue to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independent School District has partnered with Immunize El Paso to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics at schools from November 16 to November 19 for anyone 5 years and older.
The clinics will offer first and second doses of the vaccine in addition to booster shots (third dose).
All vaccine clinics will run from 3 pm to 5 pm at the following schools:
Tuesday, November 16
- Ascarate ES, 7090 Alameda Ave. 79915
- Del Norte ES, 1800 Winslow Road 79915
- Dolphin Terrace ES, 9790 Pickerel Drive 79924
- Lancaster ES, 9230 Elgin Drive 79907
- Parkland ES, 6330 Deer Ave 79924
- Pasodale ES, 8253 McElroy Ave. 79907
- Vista Hills ES, 10801 La Subida Drive 79935
Wednesday, November 17
- Desertaire ES, 6301 Tiger Eye Drive 79924
- Loma Terrace ES, 8200 Ryland Court 79915
- Mission Valley ES, 8674 North Loop Drive 79907
- North Star ES, 5950 Sean Haggerty Drive 79924
- Sageland ES, 7901 Santa Monica Court 79915
- Thomas Manor ES, 7900 Jersey Drive 79915
Thursday, November 18
- Cedar Grove ES, 218 Barker Road 79915
- Del Valle ES, 9251 Escobar Drive 79907
- Eastwood Heights ES, 10530 Janway Drive 79925
- Edgemere IS, 10300 Edgemere Blvd. 79925
- North Loop ES, 412 Emerson Street 79915
- Rio Bravo MS, 525 Greggerson Drive 79907
- Ysleta ES, 8624 Dorbandt Circle 79907
Friday, November 19
- Alicia R. Chacon IS, 920 Burgundy Drive 79907
- Capistrano ES, 240 Mecca St. 79907
- Constance Hulbert ES, 7755 Franklin Drive 79915
- Del Valle MS, 8674 North Loop Drive 79907
Two additional COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be held from November 29 to November 30 at YISD schools.
