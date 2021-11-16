Ysleta ISD schools continue to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independent School District has partnered with Immunize El Paso to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics at schools from November 16 to November 19 for anyone 5 years and older.

The clinics will offer first and second doses of the vaccine in addition to booster shots (third dose).

All vaccine clinics will run from 3 pm to 5 pm at the following schools:

Tuesday, November 16

Ascarate ES, 7090 Alameda Ave. 79915

Del Norte ES, 1800 Winslow Road 79915

Dolphin Terrace ES, 9790 Pickerel Drive 79924

Lancaster ES, 9230 Elgin Drive 79907

Parkland ES, 6330 Deer Ave 79924

Pasodale ES, 8253 McElroy Ave. 79907

Vista Hills ES, 10801 La Subida Drive 79935

Wednesday, November 17

Desertaire ES, 6301 Tiger Eye Drive 79924

Loma Terrace ES, 8200 Ryland Court 79915

Mission Valley ES, 8674 North Loop Drive 79907

North Star ES, 5950 Sean Haggerty Drive 79924

Sageland ES, 7901 Santa Monica Court 79915

Thomas Manor ES, 7900 Jersey Drive 79915

Thursday, November 18

Cedar Grove ES, 218 Barker Road 79915

Del Valle ES, 9251 Escobar Drive 79907

Eastwood Heights ES, 10530 Janway Drive 79925

Edgemere IS, 10300 Edgemere Blvd. 79925

North Loop ES, 412 Emerson Street 79915

Rio Bravo MS, 525 Greggerson Drive 79907

Ysleta ES, 8624 Dorbandt Circle 79907

Friday, November 19

Alicia R. Chacon IS, 920 Burgundy Drive 79907

Capistrano ES, 240 Mecca St. 79907

Constance Hulbert ES, 7755 Franklin Drive 79915

Del Valle MS, 8674 North Loop Drive 79907

Two additional COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be held from November 29 to November 30 at YISD schools.

