Ysleta ISD schedules bond information night as early voting period begins

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As residents in Ysleta ISD begin heading to the polls on Monday, they’ll face a big proposition on their ballots.

The district’s 2019 Bond referendum is a $425 million proposal on the November 5 ballot calling for upgrades to multiple district campuses, including a new Hanks area middle school, new Riverside area elementary school, the rebuilding of Scotsdale Elementary and a major renovation for Dolphin Terrace Elementary in the Parkland feeder pattern.

YISD scheduled seven Bond Information Nights beginning Monday to address questions and concerns from voters ahead of their trips to the ballot box.

All bond nights will begin at 6 p.m.

Monday, October 21 – Tierra Del Sol Elementary Cafetorium; 1832 Tommy Aaron Drive (Hanks area)

Tuesday, October 22 – Eastwood High School Theater; 2430 McRae Boulevard

Wednesday, October 23 – Bel Air High School Cafeteria, 731 Yarbrough Drive

Thursday, October 24 – Parkland Middle School Gymnasium, 6045 Nova Way

Monday, October 28 – Thomas Manor Elementary Cafeteria, 7900 Jersey Street (Riverside area)

Tuesday, October 29 – Ysleta High School Auditorium, 8600 Alameda Avenue

Wednesday, October 30 – Del Valle Middle School Gymnasium, 8660 North Loop Drive.

Ysleta ISD passed a similar $430.5 million bond in 2015. The passage of that bond included the extensive renovation of Eastwood High School, major additions at Bel Air High School, the building of a new Bel Air Middle and Parkland Middle School and the consolidation of Thomas Manor and Cadwallader Elementary into a brand new Thomas Manor Campus.

Taxpayer cost was essentially eliminated in 2015 thanks to the passage of the Texas Homestead Exemption for School District Property Taxes Amendment (Prop 1), which increased the homestead exemption from $15,000 to $25,000.

Early voting for the 2019 Bond begins Monday, October 21 and runs through Friday, November 1. Election Day is Tuesday, November 5. For more information on the 2019 YISD Bond proposal please visit thebond2019.yisd.net.