EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independent School District will kick off its after school “supper program” for the new school at 12 campuses, starting Tuesday, Sept. 6.

The supper program provides free meals to community children 18 years old and younger and to active students who remain on campus after school for extracurricular activities.

Meals will be provided at the following schools: Bel Air High School; Del Valle High School; Eastwood High School; Hanks High School; Parkland High School; Riverside High School; Ysleta High School; Bel Air Middle School; Del Valle Middle School; Hanks Middle School; Young Woman’s Leadership Academy; and Desertaire Elementary School.



The meals will be offered at different times, depending on dismissal at each campus, but will generally begin at 4 p.m. The meals are free for children age 1 to 18 and are available for purchase by adults. The program is funded through the U.S. Agriculture Department’s Child and Adult Care Food Program.

Ysleta has been participating in the program since 2017.