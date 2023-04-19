EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ysleta Independent School District is hosting their annual volunteer recognition luncheon in honor of their school volunteers on Thursday, April 20.

Ysleta ISD will be honoring their school volunteers at the luncheon and award ceremony. Awards will be given to the members who have volunteered throughout the year and individuals with the highest number of volunteer hours, according to the district.

The luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 20 at ESC Region 19 Head Start located on 11670 Chito Samaniego Drive.

The district says special appearances will be made by YISD board of trustees, principals and administrators.