EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Ysleta Independent School District Trustees and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Xavier De La Torre will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Hanks Middle School, a newly constructed campus located at 11201 Pebble Hills Blvd. on Tuesday morning.

The new campus, which was built on the former Indian Ridge Middle School site, is among several new schools constructed through the district’s Bond 2019 program.

This program is being used to address aging campuses, provide additional safety and security measures, upgrade all campuses to refrigerated air-conditioning, and renovate/build new schools. The campus opened its doors for the first time in Fall 2022 to students from the former Indian Ridge and Desert View middle schools.

In addition, the middle school offers a spacious, modern learning environment that includes engagement STEM labs, fine art spaces, state-of-the-art technology, and student lounges.