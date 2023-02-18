EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ysleta ISD hosted a parent academic conference Saturday at Hanks Middle School to educate parents with tools, resources, and information needed to support their children in their academic goals.

The event started with a continental breakfast and was followed by remarks from Superintendent Dr. Xavier De La Torre and a keynote presentation. The event then featured breakout sessions were parents had the opportunity to visit exhibitors between sessions.

The breakout session topics included vaping, fentanyl, mental health, early childhood programs, free services, paying for college, early college, advanced academic programs, parenting skills, and special education.