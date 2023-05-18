EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Ysleta Independent School District announced the schedule for its Class 2023 commencement ceremonies that will start in early June for the district’s seven comprehensive high schools, Valle Verde Early College High School and the Young Women’s Leadership Academy.
Graduation times, dates and locations are listed below:
- Thursday, June 1
Young Women’s Leadership Academy:
10 a.m. at The Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Center located at 125 Pioneer Plaza 79901.
Valle Verde Early College High School:
2 p.m. at The Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Center.
- Friday, June 2
Ysleta High School:
8 p.m. at Ysleta High School’s Hutchins Stadium located at 8600 Alameda Ave. 79907.
- Monday, June 5
Del Valle High School:
9 a.m. at the Don Haskins Center located at 151 Glory Road 79902.
Bel Air High School:
1:30 p.m. at the Don Haskins Center.
Parkland High School:
6 p.m. at the Don Haskins Center.
- Tuesday, June 6
Riverside High School:
9 a.m. at the Don Haskins Center.
J.M. Hanks High School:
1:30 p.m. at the Don Haskins Center.
Eastwood High School:
6 p.m. at the Don Haskins Center.