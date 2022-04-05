EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independent School District (YISD), in partnership with Care Solace, looks to make mental health care and substance abuse treatment for its students, families, and staff easier to access.

Officials say that through Care Solace, Ysleta ISD students, families, and staff can work with a Care Companion team – either online or over the telephone – to find a provider for therapy or treatment for issues involving depression, anxiety, addiction, suicide, trauma and stress, marital counseling, and neurodevelopment disorders, among others.

“Our families have experienced unprecedented challenges during the pandemic that have significantly contributed to a rise in psychological distress among youth, including anxiety and depression…oftentimes, it can be confusing or intimidating for our families to navigate the system of accessing mental health care on their own; So we are incredibly fortunate to be able to offer this mental health resource to students, families, and staff in their time of need.” YISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Xavier De La Torre

Care Solace will handle calling providers to find the right fit and availability, and are also available to help Ysleta ISD families with private insurance, Medicaid, and no insurance in both English and Spanish, among other languages.

“The return to in-person learning and the lasting effects of loss and grief pose new challenges for staff and families in the 2021-22 school year…We are proud to support Ysleta Independent School District in prioritizing the well-being of its school community by providing timely access into mental health care and substance use treatment services.” Chad Castruita, founder and CEO of Care Solace

Officials add that the Care Solace service is available now at no cost to Ysleta ISD students, staff, and their families. For more information about Care Solace, click here.

