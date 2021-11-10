Ysleta ISD administrator to represent Region 19 on statewide leadership committee

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Director of Career Programs at Ysleta Independent School Director, Fernando Marquez, has been selected to represent Region 19 on a statewide leadership committee to provide support and resources to improve the quality of Career and Technical Education (CTE) instruction throughout Texas.

Marquez, who has worked in education for 10 years, will serve on the State CTE leadership Committee through August 2023 and will work collaboratively with the Texas Education Agency (TEA) to ensure statewide CTE frameworks and initiatives are developed with a clear understanding of the impact on local education agencies and their CTE programs.

Marquez was chosen for the committee due to his strong understanding of CTE, and his commitment to advance CTE in Texas, YISD officials said.

As part of the State CTE Leadership Committee, Marquez will help align TEA CTE initiatives to current and emergent industry trends, and help maintain focus on supporting Texas students with respect to all aspects of CTE.

The committee is composed of one representative from each education service center (ESC) region, the current Career, and Technical Association of Texas (CTAT) president, and an ESC CTE specialist representative.

During his tenure at YISD, Marquez has built extensive knowledge and experience in the field of CTE through his roles as a teacher, facilitator, curriculum specialist, and coordinator of career program, YISD officials said. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from UTEP, and an additional master’s degree in Organizational Management from the University of Phoenix.

