Ysleta ISD administrator Russell-Garcia honored by statewide group

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ysleta ISD’s Chief Human Capital Management Officer Bobbi Russell-Garcia was honored Thursday as the recipient of the 2021 Dr. Mary Hopkins Personnel Administrator of the Year by the Texas Association of School Personnel Administrators (TASPA) at its winter conference in Round Rock.

YISD officials say every year during the TASPA Winter Conference, the statewide group honors three members with the Distinguished Service Award, Personnel Administrator of the Year Award, and Honorary Membership Award.

Russell-Garcia was selected for the award for her leadership ability, high degree of personal and professional integrity, the ability to recruit TASPA members, and outstanding TASPA volunteerism.

Russell-Garcia demonstrates high involvement in the human resources TASPA community – both at the regional level and statewide – and possesses solid skills and understanding in matters pertaining to human resources and personnel administration. Texas Association of School Personnel Administrators

Russell-Garcia began her career in education at Ysleta ISD in 2005 as a teacher at Desertaire Elementary School, subsequently serving as a counselor, Employee Relations coordinator, and Chief Human Resources officer before taking on her current duties as Chief Human Capital Management Officer.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in Social Psychology, and a master’s degree in Counseling.

