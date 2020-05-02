Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo Stay at Home orders to lift May 9

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo will keep its stay at home orders until May 9, KTSM has learned.

The Tribal Council confirm they have seven cases of COVID-19 and zero deaths on the reservation since the beginning of the outbreak.

Residents will still have curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., face coverings are required for people older than two years old who are out in public. They’re encouraging members of the Pueblo to only go out for essential activities and only send one person from the household out at a time.

The Ysleta Del Sur Tribal Council says police will continue enforcing orders by issuing citations to anyone violating the order.

