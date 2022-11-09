EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ysleta del Sur Pueblo’s War Captain Javier Loera has peacefully passed away this week.

War Captain Javier Loera passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 7. War Captain Loera served the Ysleta Pueblo in this position for over 12 years. The War Captain is said to be the second-highest spiritual leader and a guardian of the Tribe. As the War Captain, it was Loera’s role to ensure the spiritual well-being of the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo. The War Captain is said to be a lifetime position. Before becoming the War Captain, Javier Loera served in the Traditional Council as a Traditional Captain.

War Captain Javier Loera was born and raised in Ysleta del Sur Pueblo. His parents, Tomas Loera Sr. and Belen Chavez will receive him with praise and honor. He is survived by his brothers Arturo Loera, Tomas Loera, Jr. Sergio Loera Sr., and Richard Loera.

Here is the Funeral Itinerary-

• Public Visitation: 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM Friday, November 11, 2022, at the Ysleta Old Mission – 131 S. Zaragoza Road, El Paso, Texas 79907

• Rosary: 7:00 PM Friday, November 11, 2022, at the Ysleta Old Mission – 131 S. Zaragoza Road, El Paso, Texas 79907

• Mass: 10:00 AM Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Ysleta Old Mission – 131 S. Zaragoza Road, El Paso, Texas 79907

• Graveside Service: 12:00 PM Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Mount Carmel Cemetery, 401 S. Zaragoza Rd. El Paso, TX. 79907