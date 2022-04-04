EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Officers working at the Port of Ysleta Cargo Facility stopped 548 pounds of liquid methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $3 million.
“This significant seizure is a perfect example of the work our CBP Officers do on a daily basis to protect our communities and nation,” said CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnoldo Gomez.
According to CBP officials, the bust took place on March 30, a 47-year-old male Mexican national driving a tractor trailer applied for entry into the U.S. from Mexico via the Ysleta Port of Entry cargo facility.
The primary CBP Officer then sent the driver for a secondary inspection of the commercial vehicle.
Once in the secondary inspection area, CBP Officers started a non-intrusive inspection where they identified anomalies located within the fuel tank of the vehicle.
A CBP Officer with his drug-sniffing canine partner assisted with the inspection, resulting in an alert to the presence of a trained odor emitting from the vehicle.
Further examination led CBP Officers to discover the tank to be full of a substance which tested positive for the properties of methamphetamine.
Officers add that the liquid methamphetamine, once safely extracted from the fuel tank and secured in containers, was seized by CBP.
