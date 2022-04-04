EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Officers working at the Port of Ysleta Cargo Facility stopped 548 pounds of liquid methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $3 million.

“This significant seizure is a perfect example of the work our CBP Officers do on a daily basis to protect our communities and nation,” said CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnoldo Gomez.

According to CBP officials, the bust took place on March 30, a 47-year-old male Mexican national driving a tractor trailer applied for entry into the U.S. from Mexico via the Ysleta Port of Entry cargo facility.

The primary CBP Officer then sent the driver for a secondary inspection of the commercial vehicle.

Once in the secondary inspection area, CBP Officers started a non-intrusive inspection where they identified anomalies located within the fuel tank of the vehicle.

A CBP Officer with his drug-sniffing canine partner assisted with the inspection, resulting in an alert to the presence of a trained odor emitting from the vehicle.

Further examination led CBP Officers to discover the tank to be full of a substance which tested positive for the properties of methamphetamine.

Officers add that the liquid methamphetamine, once safely extracted from the fuel tank and secured in containers, was seized by CBP.

Liquid meth buckets | Photo courtesy CBP

