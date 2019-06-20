Youth stabbed in fight near Canyon Hills Middle School

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A youth was transported to the hospital with a stab wound following a fight in the Canyon Hills Middle School area.

The fight happened after summer school was let out for the day and El Paso Independent School District officials are unsure if the incident happened on or off campus.

The El Paso Police Department confirmed there was a fight with about 20 individuals at Eclipse and Moonlight. One person was stabbed and both the police department and school district is investigating.

A district spokesman said the youth who was stabbed is believed to be a student, but they do not have details beyond that.

The youth who was injured was taken to a hospital, but the details of the injury or current medical status have not been confirmed, an EPISD spokesman said.

The El Paso Fire Department said the individual was transported under a Code 3, which is for serious injuries.

This is a developing story and KTSM will update it as more information becomes available.