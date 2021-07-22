Youth running club hosting community run to raise funds for state competition

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Eastwood Running Club is asking for the community’s help to get them to an important competition this year.

The team wants to go to the Nike Cross Country Championship in Houston so they are holding a race fundraiser for the community.

“That’s the biggest race we go to. That’s the race we train for,” said distance runner Lauren Walls-Portillo. “Our goal is to go to different meets and to make our mark in different places … so it is a team that is going to be there, that’s going to perform strong.”

The coach said these runners have been training to get ready for competition.

“We’ve been fortunate to have a lot of success. Our high school kids, our boys team, has not been beaten in a decade in El Paso, which is something to be said because there are a lot of good teams in El Paso,” said Coach Michael McLain. He’s the president of Eastwood Running Club.

They run about seven miles to eight miles daily during the summer and they are not complaining.

“Just be here every day — it’s about dedication and being able to be held accountable by each other. So, we just know you have to knock out your workout and be here every day,” said distance runner Victor Anchondo.

The running club is holding a fundraising race to help about 45 runners. Anyone can sign up and take part in the Eastwood Community Road Race. The money collected will pay for a bus, entry fees and hotel.

“We’re an economically disadvantaged city, and we’re kind of disadvantaged as well because of our location in the state. We have over a 700-mile drive to get to that Nike meet, compared to everybody else,” said McLain.

The community race is set for the morning of July 31. To register for the race, click here.

