EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two years ago, The Young Women’s Academy in Central El Paso created a drum line as a way to bring out school spirit. Immediately buying 24 drumsticks, 12 girls joined, and the drum line was formed.

The group has now grown to over 30 members and includes girls who have either never played percussion before or those who have played for many years. This way the girls are able to work together and learn from one another.

“After coming in and setting up I became section leader and now I’m in charge of all these girls and it’s really fun because I get to teach them, I get to help them out we get to take them places and it’s really fun I like spending time with them.”-Frida Calder-Cordero/ Young Women’s Academy Drumline

The girls have previously played for their sports teams but wanted to perform for a high school football team for Friday night football. After reaching out to several schools, the academy was able to partner with Cathedral High School. They became their official drum line and get the opportunity to show school spirit.

“I mean were an all-girls school so we don’t so we didn’t think we would get to have that experience I mean obviously we get to play for our volleyball games but having a football team to play for the adrenaline rush is crazy I mean is such a new thing for us and it’s really exciting.”-Kiana Tsutsui/ Young Women’s Academy Drumline

Previously, Cathedral football did not have a drum line in their corner cheering them on. Now both the players and the coaches agree the girls bring an energy to the field that boosts their confidence.

“Just the morale of the team just letting them know there’s people in the stands I mean their parents are loud, but the drums are a lot louder, so it just lets them know everybody is there to support.”-John Jacobs/ Cathedral High School assistant coach

“It’s amazing the energy boost we get from the drums it’s really cool coming out of our helmet and the entrance and when you get to make a play and you hear the drums its boots you up and make you feel better.”-Adrian Carrera/Cathedral High School football player

With two years under their belt, the girls hope they can be role models for others who may not have the experience but still want to try out.

“That just because you don’t know how to play drums that its ok were all here for you and most of us started not knowing how to play at all so well help you well teach you well get you there and there’s really nothing to be worried about to play for the adrenaline rush is crazy I mean is such a new thing for us and it’s really exciting.”-Kiana Tsutsui/ Young Women’s Academy Drumline

The Young women’s Academy is always looking for donations to help them out you can reach out to them or find the information on their website.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store