Young Republicans offering to shop for elderly El Pasoans

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Young Republicans is hoping to help the most vulnerable population in El Paso by purchasing their groceries for them.

The group currently has 25 volunteers who are picking up any groceries needed for the vulnerable population. They say they’re taking safety into account and use gloves as they shop so they don’t contaminate any of the food they’re delivering.

“We went to the Walmart over there at Cielo Vista, we did their groceries. It’s better to go during the morning because the shelves get empty toward as the day progresses. They were very grateful, it was very gratifying to help, especially since they were older individuals,” said Luis Hinojos with the El Paso Young Republicans.

The group is providing help through Sunday and encourages any elderly or immunocompromised El Pasoans that need their services to reach them through the El Paso Young Republicans Facebook page.

