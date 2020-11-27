Yolanda Arriola, founder of Southwest University, passes away

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Yolanda Arriola, founder and CEO of Southwest University has died, her son confirmed in a social media post.

Her son, Ben Arriola, who is managing director of Southwest University, posted about his mother’s passing, writing, “Today, without warning, we lost the greatest mother! She was (an) angel with the biggest heart! All she knew was love!! Thank you mom for being an incredible wife, mother, mother in law, grandmother and friend! We will always miss you!”

In 2019, KTSM 9 News profiled Arriola and Southwest University. Her vision for success centered around helping people and following her passion. Arriola said the school started out as a GED program for at-risk students.

When she started the school, she was 40 years old and a stay-at-home mom. She set out to help change lives and that is what drove her throughout the years, she said.

Arriola was active in the community and donated to a variety of El Paso-area charities.

