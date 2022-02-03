EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The YMCA of El Paso is inviting the community to a free 3-week challenge that begins February 7th.

Participants can sign up to receive a small number of texts throughout the program featuring motivational tips and tools to set and reach goals by texting RESET to 844-889-6222.

Community participating in the “Reset” challenge will give you free access to the YMCA for 21 days to enjoy swimming, working out and a variety of classes.

It’s the perfect time to take back our lives, re-energize, achieve goals, feel better and stronger. biil coon, ceo of the ymca of el paso

YMCA officials say residents have chances to win weekly prizes like a smart watch, workout wireless headphones, and athletic gear gift cards. The Y is in partnership with the City of El Paso Live Active initiative; participants will have many options and fun ways to be active and engaged to improve our community’s health.

Free YMCA live and On Demand classes and cooking demos will be available Thousands of people across the country participate in the Reset Challenge. You can also participate in a variety of outdoor activities and nature walks.

Visit the website and learn more about the Reset challenge and all of the free community activities.

