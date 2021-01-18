YMCA offers Reset Program for healthy living

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — If you’re looking to press the reset button and create new positive changes in your life, the El Paso YMCA has the solution.

Participants in its Reset Program will receive emails with motivation and tools to set the foundation for healthy habits.

The program includes free virtual classes, content for healthy living, expert coaches on nutrition, meditation and more.

The challenge is once a week and perfect for a busy schedule.

“We’re hoping that everybody in the community…improve your health,” said Mayra Garcia Lopez, marketing, grant director for the YMCA.

Those wishing to make healthy changes in their lifestyle can enroll in the program by visiting the website at https://www.elpasoymca.org/.