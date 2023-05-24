EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The YMCA of El Paso announces a partnership with the Office of County Commissioner Illiana Holguin, to offer free youth hygiene products.

This initiative aims to ensure that individuals in our community have access to essential personal

care items that contribute to their overall well-being.

On Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Robert J Rojas Elementary, the El Paso YMCA will be distributing a range of youth hygiene products, including deodorant and hand wipes.

This collaborative effort between the YMCA of El Paso, Commissioner Illiana Holguin’s office,

and Superior Health Plan highlights the commitment to improving the lives of youth in El

Paso. By providing these essential products, they hope to alleviate financial burdens and ensure

that every child has access to the resources they need to thrive.

The hygiene items are a donation from the Community Hygiene Closet located at the YMCA’s Bowling Branch, 5509 Will Ruth Ave.



Community members, and families, are invited to join them at Robert J Rojas Elementary on May 25, 2023, at 2 p.m. to witness the distribution of these youth hygiene products and learn more about the partnership. This event represents an important step towards building a stronger, healthier community for our young residents.