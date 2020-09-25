YMCA of El Paso offering free memberships to victims affected by Aug. 3 shooting

Photo courtesy of YMCA El Paso’s Facebook page.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The YMCA of El Paso is offering free memberships to those affected by the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting.

The YMCA is partnering with United Way and the El Paso United Family Resiliency Center.

According to YMCA, being physically active can improve mental health and that’s why they’re offering to people of all ages directed or indirectly affected by the shooting.

If you’re interested, you’re asked to call the YMCA to see if you qualify.

Community members are asked to reach out to George Molinar at (915)590-9622.

