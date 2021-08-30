YMCA of El Paso accepting donations for Afghan refugees

Afghan refugees, who agreed to be photographed on the condition that they not be identified because of security concerns, sit during an interview with an Associated Press journalist in Bensalem, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The community of El Paso is being encouraged to make donations for Afghan refugees arriving at Fort Bliss.

YMCA of El Paso is accepting donations that will be used at the Moral, Wellness, and Recreation Centers (MWR) on Fort Bliss.

All donations collected at the YMCA will go directly to the Afghan guests.

“Throughout our history, the YMCA has met the needs of our community for 135 years. Today, this is no different,” said Bill Coon, President, and CEO of the YMCA of El Paso. “El Paso is the crossroads to a new life and we welcome all those who come in.”

The YMCA created a wishlist of items that can be dropped off at any local YMCA.

Monetary donations are also welcomed, and the YMCA will issue a donation receipt.

Items needed include:

Active toys Corn hole Bean bag toss games Basketballs Basketball hoop and stand for indoor use Mini soccer goal for indoor use Soccer balls (small) Balls (assorted, soft) Balls (small that light up when bounced) Hula hoops Parachute Jump ropes Frisbees Badminton set Tennis balls (3 pack)

Media Large flat screen DVD player Microphone and speaker “Let’s Dance Kids” DVD “Just Dance Kids” DVD Children’s movies



For more information, call (915) 532-9622 or visit any of our locations. Loya YMCA (2044 Trawood, 79935); Bowling YMCA (5509 Will Ruth,79924); Metro YMCA (810 Wyoming, 79902); and Westside YMCA (7145 N Mesa, 79912).

