YMCA El Paso introduces new fitness program with unique equipment

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The unique fitness program aims to help senior citizens create, high quality workouts.

The ribbon cutting was held Thursday morning at the West Side Family YMCA on Mesa, where they shared how the senior fitness program works.

“It’s very challenging for different parts of the body, but it’s excellent,” said Eternity Wauls, YMCA Member

Wauls has been a member of the y for 15 years… and has been looking forward to using the new equipment.

“I have watched them install it from ground zero, and wondering what is this going to be, and now that I’m learning today how to use it. I’m really excited about it,” said Wauls.

The fitness center is called the Queenax, it features training that mimics the way we move daily with push, pull, twist, climb, and accelerate stations.

“We train that way, chances are that you have less, less, less injury occurring, your overall fitness level is, is improved, because you’re hitting every component in in that area,” said YMCA FItness Director Randi Cohen.

The fitness director said it’s great to start having people back in person.

“Working out at home on that bike in front of the TV just isn’t the same it’s not giving you the element of face to face contact social contact, interaction, the things that we really thrive on especially our seniors they really do need,” said Cohen.

Each branch in El Paso now has a Queenax system and it’s equipment that can be used by anyone.

Friday, August 13 there will be free Open Houses at all YMCA locations so the community can try the new equipment during our business hours, 5:00AM-7:00PM.

Saturday, August 14 there will be a Fitness Camp at Loya Family YMCA (2044 Trawood) 9:00-11:00 AM. It will feature hourly classes with giveaways and prizes. Spaces are limited and community is encouraged to reserve their spot prior to the event by visiting Loya Family YMCA.