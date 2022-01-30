EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Dr. Xavier De La Torre, Superintendent of Schools at the Ysleta Independent School District (YISD), took on a new statewide leadership role as of Sunday, according to the district, as the 2022 President of the Texas Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents (TALAS), a large organization in advocacy for the growth and advancement of Latino learners and leaders in Texas.

Dr. De La Torre was sworn in during the TALAS executive board meeting Sunday in Austin, following an endorsement from state Rep. Art Fierro.

The appointment comes two years after Dr. De La Torre first stepped into a leadership role with TALAS as Vice President to advocate for minority students across the state, particularly those in high poverty, through legislative representation and public support for students, per YISD.

I am truly honored to serve in this distinguished leadership role with TALAS while continuing to support its unrelenting mission to improve outcomes for Latino learners throughout Texas. Dr. Xavier De La Torre, superintendent, yisd

“I look forward to proudly serving our students and families across Texas, as well as helping provide the El Paso community and the Ysleta Independent School District with much-needed representation at both the state and national levels,” Dr. De La Torre added.

TALAS was founded as a statewide association for the identification, recruitment, development, and advancement of Latino school administrators in order to improve public education in general for all students, with an emphasis on improving the educational and career opportunities of Latino youth.

In Texas, 53% of school-aged children are Latino – and addressing their needs is vital to the interest of not only Texas, but the United States, TALAS officials say.

Dr. De La Torre has also emerged as a regional authority in El Paso relative to the American public school system with achievements that include the 2016 opening of the Young Women’s Leadership Academy, the city’s first all-girl, college preparatory public school; the expansion of Ysleta ISD’s Early College High School programs and international schools; and the passage of nearly $1.2 billion in school facilities bonds during his superintendency at both Ysleta ISD and Socorro ISD.

At the statewide level, Dr. De La Torre also honorably served as the 2019 Chair of the Texas Urban Council (TUC) of Superintendents, a network of the state’s largest urban school districts that advocates for traditional urban public schools.

