EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta del Sur Pueblo hosted a ceremony Thursday to formally award a $340,000 grant to Ysleta ISD.
According to officials, the grant will go toward supporting STEM students at Ysleta and Del Valle high schools – in particular, the grant will help support students in local, state, and national competitions, providing more opportunities for them to shine at a level that would otherwise not be available to them due to economic constraints.
According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, STEM jobs are expected to grow at an increased rate of 17 percent – far higher than the 9.8 percent job growth expected in non-STEM occupations.
Because Ysleta ISD strives to open doors and build awareness for its students – which include numerous members of the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo and other federally recognized Native American tribes – the district is constantly seeking STEM opportunities to jump-start students’ postsecondary education and careers while still in high school.
Both DVHS and YHS offer traditional science, technology, and math courses, as well as classes and pathways designed to teach academic concepts while encouraging students to understand their personal interests, skills, and passions. STEM students at Ysleta ISD also develop skills like critical thinking, creativity, communication, curiosity/inquiry, collaboration/teamwork, leadership, resilience, perseverance, and work ethic – all of which strengthen emotional intelligence and ultimately enhance their value in college and the workplace.
This is partnership is the first of its kind between Ysleta ISD and the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo. The grant will also help the schools purchase STEM equipment and supplies, and expand activities that include robotics competitions and clubs; summer camps; career academies; and field trips, among others.
