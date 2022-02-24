EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta del Sur Pueblo hosted a ceremony Thursday to formally award a $340,000 grant to Ysleta ISD.

According to officials, the grant will go toward supporting STEM students at Ysleta and Del Valle high schools – in particular, the grant will help support students in local, state, and national competitions, providing more opportunities for them to shine at a level that would otherwise not be available to them due to economic constraints.



The Ysleta del Sur Pueblo is inspired to support the Ysleta ISD STEM program. We encourage our tribal students to consider joining this great program. The STEM program will

prepare our children for a bigger and better future. We look forward to working and supporting our local school districts. Gov. Michael E. Silvas, Ysleta del sur Pueblo



According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, STEM jobs are expected to grow at an increased rate of 17 percent – far higher than the 9.8 percent job growth expected in non-STEM occupations.



Because Ysleta ISD strives to open doors and build awareness for its students – which include numerous members of the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo and other federally recognized Native American tribes – the district is constantly seeking STEM opportunities to jump-start students’ postsecondary education and careers while still in high school.

We are honored that the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo chose to provide our schools with this generous grant,

and we thank them for their shared interest and commitment to contributing to the future of our community’s children. STEM education is critical, and it needs to start at an early age – that’s why Ysleta ISD recently launched a new College and Career Readiness campaign to ensure all of our students are prepared for a global society upon graduating from high school. We deeply appreciate the support of the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo, and we look forward to continuing to partner with them in service to our community and children. Dr. Xavier De La Torre, Superintendent of Schools, YISD

Both DVHS and YHS offer traditional science, technology, and math courses, as well as classes and pathways designed to teach academic concepts while encouraging students to understand their personal interests, skills, and passions. STEM students at Ysleta ISD also develop skills like critical thinking, creativity, communication, curiosity/inquiry, collaboration/teamwork, leadership, resilience, perseverance, and work ethic – all of which strengthen emotional intelligence and ultimately enhance their value in college and the workplace.



This is partnership is the first of its kind between Ysleta ISD and the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo. The grant will also help the schools purchase STEM equipment and supplies, and expand activities that include robotics competitions and clubs; summer camps; career academies; and field trips, among others.

