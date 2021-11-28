Ysleta ISD to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independent School District has partnered with Immunize El Paso to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics at schools for the week of November 29.
Anyone five years of age and older are eligible to get a vaccine. The clinics will offer first doses, second doses, as well as booster shots (third doses).
The vaccine clinics will run from 3 pm to 5 pm this week at the following locations:
Monday, November 29
- Eastwood Knolls IS, 10000 Buckwood Ave.
- Glen Cove ES, 10955 Sam Snead Dr.
- Mesa Vista ES, 8032 Alamo Ave.
- Pebble Hills ES, 11145 Edgemere Blvd.
- Presa ES, 128 Presa Pl.
- REL Washington ES, 3505 Lee Trevino Dr.
- Tierra del Sol ES, 1832 Tommy Aaron Dr.
Tuesday, November 30
- Hanks MS, 1641 Billie Marie Dr.
- Parkland MS, 6045 Nova Way
- Young Women’s Leadership Academy, 8040 Yermoland Dr.
- Ysleta MS, 8691 Independence Dr.
