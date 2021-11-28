Ysleta ISD to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independent School District has partnered with Immunize El Paso to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics at schools for the week of November 29.

Anyone five years of age and older are eligible to get a vaccine. The clinics will offer first doses, second doses, as well as booster shots (third doses).

The vaccine clinics will run from 3 pm to 5 pm this week at the following locations:

Monday, November 29

Eastwood Knolls IS, 10000 Buckwood Ave.

Glen Cove ES, 10955 Sam Snead Dr.

Mesa Vista ES, 8032 Alamo Ave.

Pebble Hills ES, 11145 Edgemere Blvd.

Presa ES, 128 Presa Pl.

REL Washington ES, 3505 Lee Trevino Dr.

Tierra del Sol ES, 1832 Tommy Aaron Dr.

Tuesday, November 30

Hanks MS, 1641 Billie Marie Dr.

Parkland MS, 6045 Nova Way

Young Women’s Leadership Academy, 8040 Yermoland Dr.

Ysleta MS, 8691 Independence Dr.

