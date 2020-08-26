EL PASO, Texas — The Ysleta Independent School District (YISD) will be giving away desks, at no cost, to its students at 7 a.m. Friday at South Loop Elementary, 520 Southside Rd.

Desks will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis to parents with students enrolled in YISD. The giveaway is limited to one desk per student.

In order to pick up the free desks, parents must provide proof of current YISD enrollment, either printed on paper or viewable on a cell phone or other digital device.

Parents must remove the student desks from the site and load them into vehicles on their own, as YISD staff will not be available to assist with moving, loading/unloading or transporting desks to the home.

Participants picking up the desks must wear a facemask and socially distance.

According to the district, “Ysleta ISD made the decision to offer the student desks at no cost to its families because they were originally purchased with taxpayer money. The giveaway is one of several efforts that YISD is undertaking to help ease the transition to Online Learning at home and thank parents for creating learning environments in the home that are not only free from distractions, but properly equipped to help students succeed in their academics.”