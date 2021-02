EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Ysleta Independent School district will break ground on a new Bel Air High School academic wing.

The ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. on Tuesday and will commemorate the start of construction of the estimated $78 million construction project funded by The Bond 2019, a $425 million facilities bond measure approved by Ysleta ISD voters.

Bel Air High School’s original classroom wing, which has already been demolished, was built in the late 1950s.