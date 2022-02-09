EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This week, the Ysleta Independent School District (YISD) announced the appointment of Claudia Ureño-Olivas as the principal of the new Riverside Elementary School.

Ureño-Olivas, who has served as principal at Ascarate Elementary School for the last nine years, will begin her new duties at Riverside Elementary School effective July 1, 2022.

According to YISD, she began her professional career in 1999 as a bilingual education teacher in the Clint Independent School District, joining Ysleta ISD in 2006 as a bilingual coordinator.

She also served as an assistant principal at Cadwallader Elementary School. Ureño-Olivas holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree, both from the University of Texas at El Paso.

The new school, which is currently under construction is set to open its doors to students in August for the upcoming 2022-23 school year.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.