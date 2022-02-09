EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Yash Anand, a fifth-grade student at Vista Hills Elementary School at the Ysleta Independent School District (YISD), was named the nation’s top donor to the American Red Cross Tornado Relief Fund by Imagine Math, an online supplemental math platform.

In total, Anand earned a whopping 1.6 million THINK points, which translated into a $40.25 donation to the Tornado Relief Fund – the largest donation by any student in the Imagine Math program.

“I wanted to be the No. 1 on the leaderboard in the state of Texas, so I had to do a lot of lessons – and that’s how I racked up the points. I knew that giving is always better than receiving, and that’s why I decided to donate to the Red Cross. It makes me very proud that I can be of some help to the people in need…” yash anand, 5th grade student, vista hills elementary

Anand’s donation was a part of Imagine Learning’s charitable giving program, which has raised thousands of dollars for local and national charities since its inception.

Imagine Math, a digital curriculum that teaches math skills from pre-K through eighth grade, allows students to earn THINK points on its platform for solving math problems – students can then redeem their THINK points to purchase items for their avatar, or donate to a charity or their classroom goal.

