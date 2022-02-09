EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Yash Anand, a fifth-grade student at Vista Hills Elementary School at the Ysleta Independent School District (YISD), was named the nation’s top donor to the American Red Cross Tornado Relief Fund by Imagine Math, an online supplemental math platform.
In total, Anand earned a whopping 1.6 million THINK points, which translated into a $40.25 donation to the Tornado Relief Fund – the largest donation by any student in the Imagine Math program.
Anand’s donation was a part of Imagine Learning’s charitable giving program, which has raised thousands of dollars for local and national charities since its inception.
Imagine Math, a digital curriculum that teaches math skills from pre-K through eighth grade, allows students to earn THINK points on its platform for solving math problems – students can then redeem their THINK points to purchase items for their avatar, or donate to a charity or their classroom goal.
- From Snoop to Kendrick, fans await Super Bowl halftime showcase of hip hop royalty
- USA’s Nathan Chen aims to stay in first, win gold
- If Hollywood cast the Super Bowl
- Aggies baseball picked 4th in WAC West Division, Jimenez named Preseason All-WAC
- UTEP softball opens 2022 season vs. Idaho State on Thursday
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.