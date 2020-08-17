YISD school nurse will address Democratic National Convention

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Michele Beebe, a school nurse in the Ysleta Independent School District (YISD), will address the virtual Democratic National Convention Monday night on the challenges she is facing during the new normal of the coronavirus pandemic.

Beebe, a member of the Ysleta Teachers Association and the Texas State Teachers Association, believes she is prepared for the “new COVID world” requirements: checking student temperatures, handing out masks at the door and making sure everyone follows sanitation and social distancing requirements. The changes will be challenging, she said, “but we nurses adapt and persevere.”

YISD opened for virtual instruction today, but soon parents will have the option of sending their children to Beebe’s school, Ascarate Elementary — where the enrollment is primarily low-income children — for in-person instruction.

She also is concerned about keeping her own three children safe. Her daughter Bryana attends Ascarate. Her son Brandon is a senior in high school, and another son Jacob is in college.

“I tell all three of my kids that life will get better. We have to be optimistic for our future. We all just have to remember to stay safe and wear our masks because we are all in this together,” she said.

Beebe has been a nurse in Ysleta ISD for 16 years. She has been trained in numerous health-related procedures and emergencies, including COVID-19. At the elementary school level, she has treated and comforted students for a variety of emergencies, including cuts, scrapes and broken bones, as well as the anxiety of “missing mommy.”

She also has sponsored flu shot and mammogram drives for community families.