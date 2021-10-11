YISD school earns state honors for counseling program

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Edgemere International School of Ysleta Independent School District earned a statewide accolade for its outstanding and comprehensive counseling program.
The school received a 2021 Bronze Award from the Lone Star State School Counselor Association (LSSSCA) for success in its counseling program in areas that include being data-driven, focus on goal completion, and alignment with the American School Counselor Association (ASCA) national model.
LSSSCA’s awards system consists of three levels: Bronze, Silver and Gold awards. Each award has increasing levels of rigor designed to elevate school counselor programs to national recognition through the Recognized ASCA Model Program (RAMP).
LSSSCA evaluated school counseling programs based on 10 areas:
- Vision and mission statement
- Annual student outcome goals
- Classroom and group mindsets and behaviors action plan
- Annual administrative conference
- Advisory council
- Calendars
- Lesson plans
- Classroom instruction results report
- Small-group results report
- Closing-the-gap action plan/results report
