YISD school earns state honors for counseling program

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Edgemere International School of Ysleta Independent School District earned a statewide accolade for its outstanding and comprehensive counseling program.

The school received a 2021 Bronze Award from the Lone Star State School Counselor Association (LSSSCA) for success in its counseling program in areas that include being data-driven, focus on goal completion, and alignment with the American School Counselor Association (ASCA) national model.

LSSSCA’s awards system consists of three levels: Bronze, Silver and Gold awards. Each award has increasing levels of rigor designed to elevate school counselor programs to national recognition through the Recognized ASCA Model Program (RAMP).

LSSSCA evaluated school counseling programs based on 10 areas:

Vision and mission statement

Annual student outcome goals

Classroom and group mindsets and behaviors action plan

Annual administrative conference

Advisory council

Calendars

Lesson plans

Classroom instruction results report

Small-group results report

Closing-the-gap action plan/results report

