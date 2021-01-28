YISD partners with El Paso Public Library for new e-book program

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — A joint partnership with YISD and the El Paso Public Library will now allow students to benefit from a new e-book program.

This program is designed to help students access books through a specially designed phone app called Sora, which can tap into the library’s catalog of e-books and audiobooks for usage anywhere.

These e-books are available at any given time, around the clock, all with the use of a smartphone or smart device.

The Sora app is available for all district employees and students and can be downloaded through either the Google Play Store (or any Chromebook that supports this app), as well as the Apple app Store.

El Paso’s community can also access and borrow these e-books from the EP Public Library database collection with a valid library card through an app called ‘Libby.’ Libby can be used on most devices including a computer, Android phone, Apple, Chromebook or Kindle.

This partnership will benefit a great deal of people.

“The El Paso Public Library is very pleased to partner with YISD to provide students greater access to our digital collection and a wider variety of books for their reading pleasure.” said, Director of Library Services for the El Paso Public Library states, Norma Martinez.