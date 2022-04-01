EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independent School District has opened its online enrollment and registration for all new, returning and transfer students in preschool through 12th grade for the 2022-23 school year as of Friday, April 1.
In addition, parents who prefer to register their children in person for preschool, pre-K, or kindergarten are invited to do so at the Ysleta ISD campus of their choice during a special one-time Saturday registration event, which takes place at 8:30 a.m. April 2, said the district in a press release on Friday.
Ysleta ISD’s preschool and pre-K programs are designed to help develop children’s social, emotional, self-help, and cognitive skills while providing hands-on activities and immersing them in a literature-rich environment. They combine high expectations for each child with respect for individual development while reinforcing the belief that children are active learners who build meaning and understanding through full participation in their learning environments.Ysleta ISD
To be eligible for preschool half-day program, a child must be at least 3 years old on or before Sept.
- Preschool is being offered in the upcoming school year at seven campuses: Edgemere, Pasodale,
Sageland, Scotsdale, and Tierra Del Sol elementary schools, as well as Parkland Pre-K Center and Ysleta
Pre-K Center.
- For the district’s universal full-day pre-K program, a child must be at least 4 years old on or before
Sept. 1. Pre-K will be offered in the 2022-23 school year at 18 campuses: Constance Hulbert, East Point,
Eastwood Heights, Edgemere, Glen Cove, Lancaster, Loma Terrace, Pasodale, Pebble Hills, Presa, REL
Washington, Riverside, Sageland, Scotsdale, Tierra Del Sol, and Vista Hills elementary schools, as well as
Parkland Pre-K Center and Ysleta Pre-K Center.
- Pre-K parents are encouraged to enroll their children as soon as possible; the child must be
present at registration. Documents required to complete pre-K registration include:
• Child’s Social Security card
• Immunization record
• Birth certificate
• Parent’s photo I.D.
• Current month’s utility bill (gas, water, or electric only), or a home contract or lease
To register for kindergarten, students must be 5 years old by Sept. 1.
For more information on preschool, pre-K and kindergarten registration, visit www.yisd.net/enroll22.
An open enrollment district since 1998, Ysleta ISD strongly encourages all El Paso-area families click here for more information or to begin the registration process for their students.
