YISD launches new website to help parents with child’s schooling amid the pandemic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independent School District is launching a new “Back to School Central” website that is designed to help parents better understand what their child’s schooling will look like this fall, officials announced on Wednesday.

The website also includes how campuses will incorporate health and safety restrictions into the school day to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Back To School Central is a one-stop shop for parents that features a plethora of helpful, relevant, and timely information for our families as they consider their child’s learning options for the fall,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Xavier De La Torre.

The website can be accessed at www.yisd.net/backtoschool.

On the website parents can access Ysleta ISD’s newly adopted year-round calendar, as well as see a helpful and detailed Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) section, which was compiled with parent feedback from the district’s social media pages and the “Ask The District” feature on the district website, officials said.

The FAQs cover a wide range of areas, including Ysleta ISD’s campus screening details; students or staff who suspect or are confirmed to have COVID-19; social distancing among students during lunch, P.E., recess, and restroom breaks; classroom and bus disinfection process; school schedules; the use of facial coverings; and a variety of other health and safety issues.

The FAQs also features information on the two learning models available to Ysleta ISD students this fall: face-to-face Classroom Learning, or Online Learning at home through the improved THEDISTRICT@Home platform.

Back To School Central also includes the district’s overall Reimagine Learning educational plan for the 2020-21 school year, which calls for Ysleta ISD schools and administration to “Reset, Reimagine, and Respond” to the pandemic’s transformative impact on education.

YISD officials said the back-to-school website will be updated on Fridays, so parents are encouraged to check it on a regular basis to stay updated on all things related to the start of the new school year.

Ysleta ISD also strongly encourages parents to complete Online Registration, which involves uploading several key documents (proof of residence, immunization records, etc.) needed to finalize registration for their children.

Parents are also asked to reach out to the district to confirm whether their child will either return to campus for face-to-face Classroom Learning this fall, or participate in Online Learning at home. Parents can do so by calling (915) 434-0280 and taking a brief, three-question survey.