YISD kicks off supper program

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ysleta Independent School District is kicking off 2021-22 supper program at ten schools. It’s part of its continuing efforts to support the wellness, health, and development of Ysleta ISD students.

The after school “supper program” is at 10 campuses in the 2021-22 school year, beginning Monday, Aug. 30.

The supper program provides free and nutritious meals to students who remain on campus after school for extracurricular activities. The meals will be offered at the following campuses:

Bel Air High School

Del Valle High School

Eastwood High School

Hanks High School

Parkland High School

Riverside High School

Ysleta High School

Bel Air Middle School

Del Valle Middle School

Young Women’s Leadership Academy

The supper meals are being offered at various times depending on the dismissal time at each campus. The meals are free to children and are available for purchase by adults. The supper program is funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Child and Adult Care Food Program.

The district said given the numerous middle and high school students who stay on campus after school for sports, theater, band, or other clubs, the supper program gives students access to a nutritional meal in the cafeteria before rehearsal or practice.

Ysleta ISD said it has offered a supper program since January 2017 as part of an overall effort to increase student access to healthy meals. This school year, all Ysleta ISD students are receiving free breakfast and lunch meals.

