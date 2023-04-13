EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Ysleta Independent District Trustees and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Xavier De La Torre assisted to a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a newly constructed campus, Scotsdale Elementary School Thursday morning, April 13.

The new $40 million campus, which accommodates up to 1,000 students in grades pre-K to 5th, is among several new schools constructed through Ysleta ISD’s Bond 2019 program.

The program is being used to address aging campuses, provide additional safety and security measures, upgrade all campuses to refrigerated air-conditioning, and renovate/build new schools. The campus opened its doors for the first time in Fall 2022.

In addition, the elementary school offers spacious, modern educational environment that includes interactive displays, technology upgrades, and flexible furniture to enhance instruction.