YISD holding community active shooting training sessions

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- In an effort to help the community become better prepared for emergency situations, the Ysleta Independent School District is hosting seven Civilian Response to Active Shooter Event (CRASE) trainings in conjunction with local law enforcement agencies.

The trainings are free of charge and open to the public.

YISD said CRASE trainings educate participants on the best methods and actions they can take in situations involving an active shooter.

Topics for discussion include situational awareness, the ADD method, and effective decision-making.

YISD said it planned to teach active shooter response since the summer but following the August 3 Walmart mass shooting in El Paso, the District said the public needs education in a timely manner.

“It was going to be a big year for safety anyway but obviously with the events at the Walmart a couple of months ago we’ve had a heightened sense of awareness,” Jim Vasquez, the Director of Pupil and Parent Services at YISD said.

The District is also implementing a program to asses threats its schools, and track violent behavior from students while offering them help and services.

“We want to do our due diligence and ensuring we’re doing our services before the individuals go down the wrong path and do something catastrophic,” Associate Superintendent Roberto Basurto said.

All trainings begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be held according to the following schedule:

· Tuesday, Sept. 24 at the Bel Air HS Cafeteria

· Wednesday, Sept. 25 at the Del Valle HS Theater

· Tuesday, Oct. 1 at the Eastwood HS Theater

· Wednesday, Oct. 2 at the Hanks HS Theater

· Tuesday, Oct. 8 at the Parkland HS Theater

· Wednesday, Oct. 9 at the Riverside HS Theater

· Tuesday, Oct. 15 at the Ysleta HS Auditorium

For more information, contact the YISD Emergency Operations and Preparedness office at 915-434-0560.